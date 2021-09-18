Dwayne Johnson moving house? More or less … Here is the initiative of an Irish moving company

Did you know that Dwayne Johnson can help you with your move? Well, not really him, but almost … Find out the idea of ​​this Irish moving company.

If you are moving and need muscle, why not call Dwayne Johnson? Of course, as if The Rock were now coming to marry the sofas for us … Well, you’re right, he’s not the one who works for this company. removals Irish, but it comes close.

The My Baggage company, based in Northern Ireland, offers indeed a special service in which a muscular double of The Rock will help you to “pack and transport your belongings, keep customers updated on the move and development of the move, and maybe even entertain them with an anecdote or two about when the actor played a tooth fairy in a Julie Andrews movie“as the company’s blog post says.

According to what was also reported by CBR, in fact, the service – which would cost the customer between 500 and 750 dollars for a day of work – is available in several countries, including Australia, Spain, New Zealand and Canada.

But why ask him exactly? Obviously because the Fast & Furious actor and Black Adam “he has a wide and varied set of experiences behind him that make him the right person for this job. They can offer you the best tips for moving and moving abroad, and help you transport your luggage efficiently“.

Well, if you’re in the middle of a move and don’t know what to do, now you know who to call. After all, who better than a superhero impersonator to come to your aid?