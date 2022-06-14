Dwayne Johnson, new DC antihero in “Black Adam”

The heirs of the author whose article inspired the first Top Gun claim that Paramount Pictures made the sequel without owning the rights.

The heirs of the author of a magazine article that served as the basis for the film Top Gun filed a lawsuit against Paramount Pictures, claiming the studio decided to launch the new sequel, Top Gun: Maverickdespite knowingly no longer owning the copyright.

As stated in the lawsuit (shared by variety), the Top Gun 1986 original was based on Ehud Yonay’s 1983 article in the magazine Californiaentitled ” Top Guns “. Paramount was granted exclusive film rights to the story after it was published, and Yonay was also credited ” based on “.

In 2018, Yonay’s children, Shosh and Yuval, reclaimed the copyright to their father’s original story under Section 203 of US copyright law, which allows authors to reclaim the rights to their work after 35 years. In their complaint, Shosh and Yuval claim that they ” duly availed ” of this right of termination and that the right of article ” Top Guns was returned to them on January 24, 2020.

Nevertheless, the document asserts that “ Paramount deliberately ignored this point, thumbing its nose at the law. This case stems from Paramount’s conscious failure to reacquire the required film and incidental rights to the Yonays’ protected story prior to the completion and release of their 2022 spin-off. “.

In response to the lawsuit, Paramount issued the following statement: These allegations are baseless, and we will vigorously defend ourselves. »

Marc Toberoff, one of the attorneys representing the Yonays, shared a statement with RollingStonein which he refers to characters and quotes from Top Gun. ” Paramount’s statement reminds me of Admiral Chester ‘Hammer’ Cain: “The end is inevitable, Maverick. Your species is on the verge of extinction”Toberoff said. To which Maverick replies: “Maybe so, sir. But not today”. Although Paramount wants to claim otherwise, they made a sequel to Top Gun after losing their copyrights. »

(The other attorney representing the Yonays is Alex Kozinski, a former federal judge who retired from the bench in 2017 after numerous female paralegals accused him of sexual misconduct. Kozinski apologized and said that his former clerks may have misunderstood his ” broad sense of humor ” and his ” candid way of speaking “).

In this new court case, Toberoff and Kozinski claim that he ” naturally follows ” that Top Gun: Maverick is ” derived from the story of Ehud Yonay given that the original film’s screenwriters (Jim Cash and Jack Epps, Jr) received writing credit on the sequel. They also claim that mavericklike the original movie, ” reveals key elements that are substantially similar to those in Yonay’s original magazine article.

Whereas Top Gun: Maverick went into production in May 2018, the suit claims it was not completed until May 2021, more than a year after the Yonays won the rights. Accordingly, the lawsuit asserts that Top Gun: Maverick ” does not qualify for the prior derivative works exception and that Paramount continued filming the film without obtaining a new license.

The lawsuit further claims that Paramount ” was clearly informed of these problems when the Yonays served the studio with their copyright termination notice in 2018, and then in May 2022 when they sent a cease and desist letter regarding the film. According to the lawsuit, Paramount argued that the sequel was ” sufficiently completed as of January 24, 2020 (the date the copyright waiver took effect), which the Yonays clearly dispute.

The Yonays are seeking damages, as well as an injunction that would stop Paramount from distributing the hit film, which has already reportedly grossed nearly $300 million in the United States.

Jon Blisten

Translated by the editor