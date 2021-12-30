Dwayne Johnson new James Bond. Just a joke?

In an interview with Esquire magazine for the promotion of his new film, Red Notice, available on Netflix, Dwayne Johnson recalled that his grandfather Rocky Johnson played one of the villains of You only live twice, fifth film in the James Bond saga starring Sean Connery.

READ ALSO: Red Notice, finally the trailer for the “greatest Netflix movie”

And about the possibility of making it a family tradition, Johnson was very clear. He would love to be part of the 007 universe, but only as long as he is the protagonist.

Obviously, that this can happen is rather difficult, first of all because the man once known as The Rock is not British, as opposed to those who are currently the most credited actors to fill the role after Daniel Craig, who left. license to kill later No Time to Die.

READ ALSO: No Time to Die, Bond 25 review

Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, Henry Cavill, Richard Madden, the names that have been chasing each other for months are these, except for last-minute surprises that give Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson are always possible.

READ ALSO: Ricky Gervais is a candidate as the new James Bond

Johnson’s is obviously one of his provocations, a distinctive feature of the massive actor and producer and former wrestler. But in all of this, there would be no doubt the economic impact that a character like him could have on the immediate future of the franchise, given Dwayne’s huge fanbase around the world.

On the other hand, the purists of the series certainly would not look favorably on the actor in the role that was of Sean Connery and Roger Moore.

READ ALSO: 24 times 007 (plus two)

But as we said, it was certainly a provocation, and in any case what happened when Johnson joined the family of Fast and Furious does not argue in his favor.

READ ALSO: Vin Diesel calls “little brother” Dwayne for the end of Fast and Furious

But having said that, thank goodness there is a Dwayne Johnson who likes to joke and provoke, cinema today has a great need for characters like this more than ever.