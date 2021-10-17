News

Dwayne Johnson new President of the United States? According to the Americans it is possible!

Dwayne Johnson and the race for the White House

Dwayne Johnson, known as The Rock, is an increasingly popular figure in the United States: of Canadian and Samoan origins, the man began his career as a wrestler, going then, starting from 2001 with The Mummy – The Return, in the cinema. Since then he has also built a curriculum on the front of the seventh art, acting both as a producer and as a real actor in various productions. In recent years, its presence is truly massive: excluding Black Adam, which will see him as a protagonist and which is currently in production, there are many other projects that have seen him participate. Red Notice (2021), Jungle Cruise (2021), Jumanji: The Next Level (2019), Hobbs & Shaw (2019), Skyscaper (2018) are just some of the titles he took part in.

Dwayne Johnson is therefore very much in vogue, especially in America, and a further confirmation is given by a very curious fact. A recent poll, done by Newsweek and shared by the star himself on his profile Instagram (also from ComicBook), has determined that 46 percent of Americans would like him as the next President of the United States. Ironically, Johnson commented on this fact:

I don’t think our founding fathers EVER imagined a 1.90m tall, bald, tattooed, half black, half Samoan, drinking tequila, driving a pickup truck, wearing a fanny pack that could join their club – but if it ever happens’ it would be my honor to serve you, the people 🙏🏾💪🏾

Sure, it’s a simple survey, but it’s not to be underestimated either. Who knows if Dwayne Johnson will ever be in politics in his life, but if he ever does, he will have a lot of people on his side and that’s a fact. Find him in the White House after the era Biden it would be one of the most incredible and at the same time most explosive things in the galaxy.

