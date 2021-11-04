Dwayne Johnson: “No more real weapons on the sets”

LOS ANGELES – «My heart broke. We lost a life, my affection goes to Halyna Hutchins’ family and everyone on the set ».

This is what actor Dwayne Johnson said to Variety’s microphones, announcing his intention of no longer wanting to use real guns in his productions, after the tragedy that took place on the set of Rust. “The Rock” spoke during the premiere of “Red Notice”, a new Netflix movie with three exceptional stars: Johnson himself, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot. Firearms were also used for their action-packed film.

Johnson’s company, Seven Bucks Productions, will from now on stop using real firearms in all of its projects, Johnson explained, adding that he will ask that any studio they start a project comply with this rule. “I’ve also known Alec for a long time,” he said, describing the news from Rust as “heartbreaking.”

“I can’t speak for anyone else, but I can tell you that in any movie we’re doing with Seven Bucks – any movie, any TV show, or anything we do or produce – we’re not going to use real guns,” Johnson said, ” regardless of how much it costs “.

Given the weight of Dwayne Johnson, one of cinema’s most respected and beloved figures, his announcement could spark a domino effect of similar decisions across all Hollywood productions.

“Red Notice”, we remind you, will be launched on the well-known streaming service on November 12th.