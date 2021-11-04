Dwayne Johnson: no to real weapons in his productions

Actor Dwayne Johnson told Variety that he will no longer allow the use of real guns in his productions after the “Rust” tragedy.

Dwyane Johnson’s statements about firearms on movie sets

In his next work entitled “Red Notice”Dwayne Johnson, joined by Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, deals with firearms. It is a high-budget film, which will be launched on Netflix starting next November 12th. The film centers on an FBI profiler who, despite his reluctance, becomes an accomplice to a prominent art thief in order to catch a perennial runaway scammer.

The lead actor made statements to Variety stating that, despite the safety rules being followed on “Red Notice”, as regards all future projects produced by his company, the Seven Bucks Productions, will not adopt real firearms, reminiscent of the tragedy on the set of “Rust” in which director of photography Halyna Hutchins lost his life.

“First of all, I was heartbroken.” We lost a life. My heart is with his family and everyone on the set. I’ve also known Alec for a long time. “

Johnson said he will only use rubber guns on his sets and will enforce this rule on any set he will work on. Immediately after Hutchins’ death, the actor and producer immediately spoke with his collaborators to discuss the changes to be made to have greater security in the future.

These are his statements

“I love the world of cinema,” Johnson said. “There are protocols and security measures that we have always adopted in the world of cinema and that we take very seriously, and these sets are safe sets and we are proud of them. But accidents do happen. And when something like this happens on this scale, this heartbreaking, I think the most prudent and smartest thing to do is to stop for a second and really reexamine how you are going to move forward and how we are going to work together. “

Seven Bucks Productions, founded by Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia, has made blockbuster films such as “Jumanji”, “Jungle Cruise”, “Hobbs and Shaw” and the upcoming “Black Adam”. Dwayne Johnson, in addition to being a successful entrepreneur and artist, is also one of the most respected and beloved figures in the industry, so his words on the end of the use of real firearms can trigger a domino effect of processes. safe decision making in all Hollywood productions.

Also at the premiere on Wednesday night, the film’s director Rawson Marshall Thurber and Hiram Garcia, president of production at Seven Bucks Productions, spoke to Variety about the importance of safety measures when handling guns on set, such as “Red Notice “.

Roberta Rosella

