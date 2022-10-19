Dwayne Johnson offers to save the UK from chaos by becoming Prime Minister

HELP – The country is experiencing an unprecedented crisis since leaving the European Union

What if Dwayne Johnson replaces Liz Truss as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom? The American actor seems in any case delighted with the idea when he is obviously very aware of British news. And what could be more normal for a credible candidate, in the eyes of a majority of Americans, for the supreme mandate than to take an interest in the political life of his neighbors?

It must be said that what the United Kingdom has offered us since the Brexit campaign, voted by referendum in 2016, and its exit from the European Union in January 2020, is surprising to say the least. Between the humiliations suffered by Theresa May, the scandals of Boris Johnson’s “partygate” and now the bottomless promises of Liz Truss, there is reason to be circumspect.

If he is not (yet) campaigning to settle down at 10 Downing Street and spend his evenings there with the feline chief mouse hunter Larry, Dwayne Johnson is in London, where he is promoting his new film superheroes, black adam. Invited by Sky News during this tour, the actor of Fast and Furious launched bluntly to the chain: “Are you ready for another Johnson as Prime Minister? Maybe a Rock Prime Minister? »

Timely

His proposal comes as the country has its fourth finance minister in four months,(…) Read more at 20minutes

