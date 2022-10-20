Dwayne Johnson offers to save the UK from chaos by becoming Prime Minister

What if Dwayne Johnson replaces Liz Truss as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom? The American actor seems in any case delighted with the idea when he is obviously very aware of British news. And what could be more normal for a credible candidate, in the eyes of a majority of Americans, for the supreme mandate than to take an interest in the political life of his neighbors?

It must be said that what the United Kingdom has offered us since the Brexit campaign, voted by referendum in 2016, and its exit from the European Union in January 2020, is surprising to say the least. Between the humiliations suffered by Theresa May, the scandals of Boris Johnson’s “partygate” and now the bottomless promises of Liz Truss, there is reason to be circumspect.

If he is not (yet) campaigning to settle down at 10 Downing Street and spend his evenings there with the feline chief mouse hunter Larry, Dwayne Johnson is in London, where he is promoting his new film superheroes, black adam. Invited by Sky News during this tour, the actor of Fast and Furious launched bluntly to the chain: “Are you ready for another Johnson as Prime Minister? Maybe a Rock Prime Minister? »

Timely

His proposal comes as the country has its fourth finance minister in four months, and its third prime minister in four years. Liz Truss took office less than a month and a half ago, appointed by her party to replace Boris Johnson, himself fired by his peers after the “partygate” scandal.

Only, in just over 40 days in power – including 10 during which the institutions followed the national mourning after the death of Queen Elizabeth II – the new Prime Minister has literally succeeded in crashing the country’s economy by presenting her “mini -budget”, drawn up with Kwasi Kwarteng, then Minister of Finance.

It must be said that it was daring: to borrow billions of pounds to lower taxes (especially on the richest) without any guarantee or repayment plan, except the hope that the trickle-down theory finally works.

Inevitably, the banks did not follow – even if the tax cuts were beneficial to them – which caused an unprecedented financial crisis, of which the population is the first victim. Inflation has topped 10%, mortgage interest rates have soared, the pound has crashed, pensions are in trouble, and rising energy prices have not been managed by his predecessor Boris Johnson, is freewheeling. Liz Truss had announced a cap on gas and electricity prices and £400 to all British households over the next two years. But without funding, his new finance minister, Jeremy Hunt, put the kibosh, cutting aid to six months.

So, given the situation, we wonder, on the other side of the Channel, what could be worse Dwayne Johnson…