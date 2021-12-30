Dwayne Johnson officially rules out a return

Dwayne Johnson has publicly rejected “Fast & Furious” star Vin Diesel’s request to rejoin the action movie franchise for his 10th upcoming film.

In November, Diesel extended an invitation to Johnson on Instagram, pleading with him to reprise his role as secret agent Lucas Hobbs for the next installment of the series.

Diesel wrote: “The world is waiting for the finale of ‘Fast 10′”. You know, my kids refer to you in my house as Uncle Dwayne. There is no holiday that goes by and you don’t wish well … but the time has come. An inheritance awaits. I told you years ago that I would keep my promise to Pablo. I swore we would eventually reach and show our best speed and it’s a 10! “

In a new interview with CNN, Johnson responded to the request, criticizing Diesel for inviting her to social media after the two had already reached a private agreement.

“I said [Diesel] I will not immediately return to the franchise. Johnson made it clear that I was firm but friendly with my words and said that I would always support the cast and that I would always be rooted in the success of the franchise, but there was no going back. ” Fenn’s post last year was an example of his manipulation. I didn’t like that she raised her children by mail, as well as the death of Paul Walker. Leave them out. We talked about it months ago and we arrived at a clear understanding “.

However, Johnson went on to express his best wishes to the “Fast & Furious” family ahead of their upcoming release, which apparently appears to be their last.

“My goal has been to end my incredible journey with this incredible privilege with gratitude and grace,” said Johnson. Unfortunately, this public debate has muddied the waters. Regardless, I’m confident in the world of “Fast” and its ability to consistently deliver shows to audiences… I really wish the previous co-stars and crew members the best of luck in the next chapter. “

Johnson joined the Fast & Furious film series with the 2011 film Fast Five. Initially, his agent Hobbs was an antagonist to Diesel’s Dominic Toretto, although Johnson’s character later joined his family of heroes. that defy physics. Johnson retired from the main series after appearing in 2017’s “The Fate of the Furious,” teaming up with Jason Statham to direct a spin-off, 2019’s Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

“F9: The Fast Saga” was one of the few blockbuster success stories released last summer, grossing $ 173 million nationwide and $ 721 million worldwide. Fast & Furious 10 will hit theaters on April 7, 2023. Diesel will return in the title role, while regular series members Therese Gibson, Song Kang, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster and Michelle Rodriguez are expected to commit. for the movie. Justin Lin, director of the “F9” series, will also return to follow.