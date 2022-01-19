Dwayne Johnson on Black Adam: “He’s a hero, an anti-hero and a villain”

Finally this year we will see Dwayne Johnson in the role of Black Adam. The actor who will change the hierarchy of the universe A.D, interviewed by Men’s Journal, clarified the nature of the character and the differences with the other heroes.

Dwayne Johnson dwelt on some details of his training and why audiences should prepare for Black Adam.

The training we did for this movie was the hardest I’ve ever done in my life. I promise you: the hierarchy of power in the DC universe is about to change. I started training for Black Adam when I got out of the womb. I think I was born to play this character. But in all honesty, this project has been with me for 10 to 10 years. The process began when we started lifting the material and developed it into what it is today. I wanted to enter this PROJECT in the best shape of my career

In the cast of cinecomi A.D also members of the Justice Society of America, including the Hawkman’s Aldis Hodge, Cyclone’s Quintess Swindell, Atom Smasher of Noah Centineo and the Doctor Fate’s Pierce Brosnan.

When asked how Black Adam will separate from other blockbusters based on comics, Dwayne Johnson he answered:

Superheroes live by a code of ethics and a line of integrity. But with Black Adam, depending on how you look at him, he has the ability to be a hero, an anti-hero, and a villain. One of the things that brought me to Black Adam is its origin. HE WAS A Slave. Whenever you have a character, or any human being, who has been unfairly restrained by others, it means a lot when they start to rise. In the traditional DC universe, as we all know, if you do something wrong Superman and Batman will try to bring you to justice. If you do something wrong with Black Adam, you will die. It’s that simple. I believe this character will bring a unique twist to the superhero genre

Black Adam, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, will debut in cinemas around the world on July 29, 2022.

