Dwayne Johnson, on TF1, is ahead of Gilles Lellouche, on France 2

Audiences for Sunday August 28, 2022 for programs broadcast in the first part of the evening.

First free-to-air broadcast for the American blockbuster with comic overtones Jumanji: Next Level, which honors the star Dwayne Johnson or Jack Black. 3.87 million viewers (21.6% of the public) followed their incredible adventures in the thick jungle. With this broadcast, TF1 takes the lead in the audience rankings for Sunday evening.

A very different film comes second. France 2 went on the air Pupil, a 2018 feature film with Sandrine Kiberlain and Gilles Lellouche, which deals in particular with adoption issues in France. 3.04 million curious people watched it (16.2% of the public). “Capital” on M6 is in third place. 2.12 million viewers watched the survey entitled Kiabi, Noz, Electro Dépôt: How do the kings of shopping areas cut prices?. Or 11.9% of the public. The previous issue brought together two million people.

On France 3, the Commissioner Montalbano is also gaining viewers: it has 1.8 million against 1.66 last week. The commissioner’s investigations, which take rough Sicily as a backdrop, began more than twenty years ago.

Audiences of the first part of the evening of Sunday August 28

1
TF1 TV program
 Jumanji: Next Level
3,870,000 viewers
21.6%
2
France 2 TV program
 Pupil
3,036,000 viewers
16.2%
3
M6 TV program
 Capital
2,117,000 viewers
11.9%
4
France 3 TV program
 Commissioner Montalbano
1,803,000 viewers
9.9%
5
Art TV program
 The man of the high plains
1,424,000 viewers
7.5%

