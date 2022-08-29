Dwayne Johnson, on TF1, is ahead of Gilles Lellouche, on France 2

Audiences for Sunday August 28, 2022 for programs broadcast in the first part of the evening.

First free-to-air broadcast for the American blockbuster with comic overtones Jumanji: Next Level, which honors the star Dwayne Johnson or Jack Black. 3.87 million viewers (21.6% of the public) followed their incredible adventures in the thick jungle. With this broadcast, TF1 takes the lead in the audience rankings for Sunday evening.

A very different film comes second. France 2 went on the air Pupil, a 2018 feature film with Sandrine Kiberlain and Gilles Lellouche, which deals in particular with adoption issues in France. 3.04 million curious people watched it (16.2% of the public). “Capital” on M6 is in third place. 2.12 million viewers watched the survey entitled Kiabi, Noz, Electro Dépôt: How do the kings of shopping areas cut prices?. Or 11.9% of the public. The previous issue brought together two million people.

On France 3, the Commissioner Montalbano is also gaining viewers: it has 1.8 million against 1.66 last week. The commissioner’s investigations, which take rough Sicily as a backdrop, began more than twenty years ago.