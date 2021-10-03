Dwayne Johnson paints his 3-year-old daughter’s nails – the photo is adorable

The photo where Dwayne Johnson paints his 3-year-old daughter’s nails is adorable: ‘At least these calloused dinosaur hands are good for something.’

This Sunday Dwayne Johnson, 49, shared a photo simply adorable on her own Instagram profile where the Jungle Cruise actor is intent on painting her own nails daughter 3-year-old Tia while the little girl smiles at the camera.

In the photo Johnson is seated in a small chair while his daughter, crouched on the table, holds out her hand to her father to paint her nails. Dwayne apparently knows his stuff when it comes to manicures as the star in the shot is outfitted with polish remover, cotton pads, and a nail file.

“My little girl knows where to turn for the best nails in town! “, wrote the actor in the caption of the photo, also adding a self-ironic comment:”At least these calloused dinosaur hands are good for something #sundayvibes #bestmaniintown #nodiscountsthough“.

Last June Dwayne Johnson, in an interview with People magazine, insisted that the most important thing he discovered growing up his children is the importance of being there: “Some fathers are very good at fixing things; my patience, my kindness and my ability to listen have allowed me to solve any problem ‘with them’ and not ‘for them‘. “