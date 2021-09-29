Dwayne Johnson paints his 3-year-old daughter’s nails – the photo is adorable (On Tuesday 28 September 2021) There photo in which Dwayne Johnson paints the nails of the daughter of 3 years And adorable: ‘At least these calloused dinosaur hands are good for something.’ This Sunday Dwayne Johnson, 49 years, shared a photo simply adorable on his Instagram profile where the Jungle Cruise actor is intent on paintsre le nails of his own daughter of 3 years, Tia, while the little girl smiles at the camera. In photo Johnson he is sitting on a small chair while his daughter, crouched on the table, holds out her hand to her father to paint her … Read on movieplayer

Advertising





FufyPupy00 : @DildoBaggjns You say Nicola Zingaretti I say Dwayne Johnson – ItariMaori : @ScalaMohs @flpsq I was expecting Dwayne Johnson saving the survivors (in the last 15 years ago practically only such films) hahaha – DwayneItalia : Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in #JungleCruise, starring #DwayneJohnson and #EmilyBlunt, AT CINEMA and have… – Lamalucis : @TheUnZero @Lix_wan_Kenobi Dwayne ‘the rock’ ‘the foundation’ Johnson – Aquiladavid : RT @NetflixIT: Don’t imagine what we have prepared for you: the biggest global fan event in Netflix history, with Mil… –

Latest News from the network: Dwayne Johnson Jumanji – The Adventure is coming to Gardaland This is obviously an attraction inspired by the very successful film franchise inaugurated in 1995 by Robin Williams and inherited, with moderate success, by Dwayne Johnson with two sequels / …

Dwayne Johnson paints his 3-year-old daughter’s nails – the photo is adorable This Sunday Dwayne Johnson , 49, shared a simply adorable photo on his Instagram profile in which the Jungle Cruise actor is intent on painting the nails of his 3-year-old daughter, Tia, …

Dwayne Johnson, what a surprise to fans – MetroNews Meter Loading... Advertisements Dwayne Johnson paints his 3-year-old daughter’s nails – the photo is adorable The photo where Dwayne Johnson paints his 3-year-old daughter’s nails is adorable: ‘At least these calloused dinosaur hands are good for something.’ This Sunday Dwayne Johnson, 49, shared …

Sony Pictures Entertainment and Gardaland announce the opening in 2022 of the world’s first Jumanji® themed attraction After the first 1995 film with Robin Williams, the adventure continued in the new productions Jumanji Welcome to the Jungle (2017) and Jumanji: The Next Level (2019), with Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, …









Dwayne Johnson







Follow the updates and see the latest videos on: Dwayne Johnson





