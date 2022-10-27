Dwayne Johnson premieres his new movie: ‘Black Adam’ | cinema

Dwayne Johnsson, The Rock,

releases his new movie. This is ‘Black Adam’, inspired by the universe of DC comics and showing an antihero.

It is the first time that ‘The Rock’ dresses as a superhero and the first time that the DC extended universe bets on a character of this type, an antihero, a villain of great strength and strength, to accompany him.

Black Adam surrounds himself with a group of vigilantes, and Noticias Caracol spoke with some of the protagonists.

“She is a very young heroine who is learning to deal with the world, I connected a lot with this role because of what women represent in these types of stories,” says Quintessa Swindell.

And this was what Noah Centineo said: “I represent the Atom, who comes from a family of superheroes. I’m really excited, I still can’t believe it. I found it very fun to play the role, ”he explains.

In the film, Pierce Brosnan represents the values ​​of the group, with a charm like that of James Bond but with powers. In this case, he has the ability to see the future, something that even Black Adam would envy him.

“The character was created in the 1940s and the genesis of this character begins with the discovery of Tutankhamun’s tomb. But I would not like to see the future, I leave it to Doctor Fate. I’m just an actor, I love living in the present. The present is what we have and that’s it”, explains the British actor.

Black Adam opens this Thursday the 20th in all theaters in Colombia.