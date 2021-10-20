Dwayne Johnson presents the series inspired by his life in a new clip

The new comedy will debut tonight in the US on NBC.

Before becoming a professional wrestler and action movie actor we all know, Dwayne Johnson he was a kid with a lot of dreams and a fixation on being called Tomas because he sounded better than Dwayne. This is just one of the curiosities that will be revealed in Young Rock, a new series that will tell the childhood and adolescence of the one who became famous simply as “The Rock”. Looking forward to the debut of the series, scheduled for tonight in the United States on NBC, the actor shared a clip full of anticipations in which he himself presents the project.

Young Rock, the plot of the new TV series by and with Dwayne Johnson

Written by the creator of Fresh Off the Boat And Don’t trust the bitch on extension 23 Nahnatchka Khan with Jeff Chiang, Young Rock explores different moments in Johnson’s life: from growing up in a strong and resilient family, to experiences at high school; from being surrounded by the crazy types of his family of professional wrestlers to his experience as a football player at the University of Miami. “The whole series is inspired by different moments in my life. My mother and I followed my father around the world as he fought,” the actor says in the clip. The actor, who at just 15 had already changed 3 or 4 high schools, also tells of when his classmates thought he was an undercover cop, given his mustache and his stature decidedly out of the ordinary for a teenager of his age. .

Loading... Advertisements

The cast

This and much more will be told in the 11 episodes of the series in which three different actors will alternate in the role of the protagonist: Bradley Constant will play the 15-year-old version of the character, the star of Marco Polo Uli Latufeku instead it will be a twenty-year-old version of the same e Adrian Groulx it will finally be Johnson at 10 years old. The rest of the cast includes Stacey Leilua in the role of his mother Ata, Joseph Lee Anderson in that of his father, Rocky; Ana Tuisila will play the grandmother Lia Maivia, while Johnson himself will appear regularly in the series with a still mysterious role, probably that of narrator.