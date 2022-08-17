Dwayne Johnson promises a new role in his career

The DCEU is taking on a new shape even though everyone seems unaware of where Warner is heading. Because as a reminder, the major has upset its plans since its takeover by Discovery. The company canceled Batgirl, which was nearly finished, to focus on major releases. hear by that The Flash despite the serious crimes of which the star Ezra Miller is accused but above all black adam with Dwayne Johnson. Warner has set its sights on The Rock to relaunch the DCEU machine and it’s no surprise that the colossus brings together millions of spectators in front of his films. But the actor still struggles to step out of his comfort zone and likes to play the nice guybig heart with big muscles. But I promise, with Black Adam, it will be different. In any case, this is what Dwayne Johnson explains to us during an interview with Total Film (via ScreenRant).

The opportunity for the colossus to announce the color: ” I think Black Adam going to stray from what viewers have seen of me on screen over the years “.

Credit: Warner Bros.

What to offer a new look on the actor’s performance?

Black Adam is a super-villain… Or an anti-hero?

You are not unaware that morally, Black Adam is in a nice gray area. The antagonist of Shazam has already fought against Superman and Dwayne Johnson embodies an ambiguous character. What to decide with his previous roles of nice guy.

And in an interview for Total Film, the colossus says that the character cuts radically with his other interpretations.

I wanted to be sure to bring Black Adam to life knowing that it was different from what I had interpreted in the past. Because there are a lot of elements about him that depend on your point of view. Is he a supervillain? Or an anti-hero? For some, he’s a straight-forward superhero. There are just natural elements, I think, that are part of my personality that are found in Black Adam. But it’s a change from anything I’ve played in the past. A complete change. Dwayne Johnson

Black Adam is released on October 19, 2022 in theaters.