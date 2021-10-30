Dwayne Johnson protagonist of the Christmas film

Dwayne Johnson will star in Red One, the Christmas film directed by Jake Kasdan, with whom he collaborated for Jumanji – Welcome to the jungle

The calendar of engagements continues to thicken Dwayne Johnson which, in addition to the already announced shareholdings a Red Notice And Black Adam, will take part in the making of Red One, the Christmas film currently in production at Amazon Studios. As in the case of the other two films mentioned, Johnson finds himself in Red One a director with whom he has already collaborated in the past: Jake Kasdan, already behind the camera for of Jumanji – Welcome to the jungle and to the sequel Jumanji: The Next Level.

We learn of the existence of the project for the realization of Red One via an article published by The Hollywood Reporter, which mentions that Dwayne Johnson could play the role of Santa Claus. The interpreter should also be involved in the project as a producer along with Dany and Hiram Garcia. The latter, again according to what is reported in the article, should also have dealt with the realization of the subject from which the screenplay of Chirs Morgan, who is known to have edited the script for Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw.

The release date of Red One is scheduled for 2023, although for the moment there is no precise information about it. On the other hand, the dates of arrival at the cinema of Black Adam, which was set for July 29, 2022, and a Netflix release Red Notice, which will take place on November 12th.

