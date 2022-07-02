Dwayne Johnson Reacts to Detailed Hawkman and Dr. Fate Toys

black adam Star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson reacts to seeing the new detailed Hawkman and Doctor Fate action figures for the first time. The upcoming film, based on the popular DC Comics character of the same name, was developed as a 2019 spin-off Shazam! and is set to hit theaters on October 21, 2022. It will explore its titular antihero, armed with the powers of the Egyptian gods, and his efforts to unleash his own form of justice upon the world after being buried for nearly 5,000 years. black adam released its first trailer less than a month ago to largely positive reactions from fans, leading Johnson to further discuss his plans for the character and his future.

In addition to Dwayne Johnson’s Teth-Adam/Black Adam, the film will also star Aldis Hodge and Pierce Brosnan as Hawkman and Doctor Fate respectively, members of the superhero team known as the Justice Society of America. Those familiar with the comics will remember that Hawkman is the leader of the JSA and a reincarnation of the Egyptian prince, Khufu, who has the ability to fly thanks to the Nth metal in his wings and suit. Doctor Fate, similar to Marvel’s Doctor Strange, is a powerful wizard who uses the Helmet of Fate, given to him by the Elder Nabu. With their introduction in the trailer, as well as appearances in black adamthe latest promotional art from, fan anticipation for both characters is growing.

Now, The rock shares his reactions to some of the black adam action figures on Twitter, including those from Hawkman and Doctor Fate. He shouts out to both Hodge and Brosnan for their work in the film and credits McFarlane Toys with all the details that go into it. He also gives fans a look at his own action figure and reveals that he has one in his office. Check out Dwayne Johnson’s reactions to each of the toys below:

This isn’t the first time Dwayne Johnson has publicly reacted to seeing an action figure from the upcoming black adam film. In June, while the actor interacted with the press at Warner Bros. after the official release of the film’s trailer, he was given boxes of his own Black Adam figure for the first time. At the time, Johnson commented on how cool it was to see the toy before quickly joking that it was “anatomically correct.”

It certainly looks like Dwayne Johnson is leading the charge when it comes to promotion black adam and that his passion for the project is genuine. In addition to his latest tweets, he’s been praising the work of Hodge and Brosnan, as well as his other co-stars, for quite some time now. Fans of the Justice Society of America can be sure to check out the new action figures and can’t wait to see the characters come to life in black adam when it hits theaters this fall.

