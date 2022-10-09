Dwayne Johnson Recreates Iconic Black Adam Comics Cover For DCEU Movie

Dwayne Johnson recreates the iconic Black Adam comic book cover in a new photo. The highly anticipated next DC Extended Universe film marks the superhero debut of Johnson, who has played the role of the titular antihero since 2014. The original plan was for Johnson to appear as a villain in Shazam! , but his character was later made into a solo film. Black Adam will find Johnson’s vengeful warrior as he unleashes his wrath on the modern world, attracting the attention of the Justice Society of America (JSA) and its members, Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman, Noah Centineo’s Atom Smasher, Cyclone by Quintessa Swindell and The Doctor by Pierce Brosnan. Fate, as they attempt to negotiate peace with Black Adam.

A few weeks away from its release, Black Adam’s marketing campaign remains quite solid. There’s no doubt that Johnson’s devotion to the film will prove to be one of the biggest success factors, but even apart from that, the Black Adam trailers, which critics have described as reels of action-packed sizzle, impressed the general public. Recently, epic aerial footage showed the Black Adam teaser projected from the roof of the LA Rams’ SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., and now the film has once again created waves with a new marketing gimmick.

Black Adam producer Hiram Garcia has shared a new promotional image for Black Adam on Instagram, which sees Johnson recreate the iconic comic book cover from Volume 1, #45 of 52, ‘Every Hour Wounds, the Last Kills’ . The new photo, much like the comic’s cover, shows Johnson’s anti-hero sitting tall and mighty on his throne, with the ancient Egyptian architecture of Kahndaq as a backdrop. Take a look at Garcia’s post above:

How closely will Black Adam follow the comics?

Of course, the new image is a subtle nod to Black Adam’s source material. At this time, it’s unclear to what extent Black Adam will listen to the comics. His backstory, brutality, and romance with Adrianna will all seemingly be honored in the new film, though there appear to be a few changes, like Black Adam and Hawkman not remembering their association 5,000 years ago at Kahndaq. Black Adam also apparently tends to lean more towards the titular warrior anti-hero persona rather than his supervillain alter-ego, all of which were explored in New 52, ​​though Collet-Serra drew a lot directly the other. comics, including Kahndaq’s infrastructure, JSA superhero costumes, weapons, and even their Thanagarian Star Cruiser.

Given the massive restructuring the DCEU is currently undergoing, it’s pretty much impractical for Black Adam to fully adapt storylines from the comics. Still, the writers and producers seem to have done their best to honor the source material, scattering references and Easter eggs to the larger DCEU throughout the film. This was noticed in the final Black Adam trailer, which included footage from Justice League and Birds of Prey, and most of the movie’s superheroes possessing the same abilities as in the comics, or updated to add more depth to the characterization. , it seems well-positioned to appeal to both ardent fans of the franchise and new audiences alike. Only time will tell how the movie will resonate with viewers when Birds of Prey hits theaters on October 21st.

