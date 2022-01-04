Dwayne Johnson reiterated that he will not be in Fast and Furious 10

Not everyone in Hollywood gets along in love and harmony and the most recent demonstration of this is the story it concerns Dwayne Johnson. The former wrestler has in recent years become one of the most successful actors in American cinema, recently seen in much talked about films such as Jungle Cruise And Red Notice (and chat was also a possible descent on the field). For a time, however, his fame was also linked to saga of Fast and Furious, after he appeared in the fifth film of the automotive saga, dated 2009, as agent Luke Hobbs. After that Johnson had also taken part in the next three chapters before turning to the spin-off Hobbs & Shaw. What is excluded, however, is to return to the mother saga.

According to numerous rumors, in fact, Johnson would have fought hard with the main protagonist and producer of Fast and Furious Vin Diesel. It was the latter who wanted to involve the colleague in the fifth film, accepting the request of the fans to see two of the biggest action stars in the same film. On the set, however, things did not go as imagined and a great bitterness was born between the two, so much so that Johnson would have sworn to not wanting to have anything to do anymore with the other actor.

Last November, however, Diesel himself had broken a olive branch with a post on Instagram, in view of the tenth film of the saga: “Little brother Dwayne, the time has come… The world awaits the finale of Fast 10 “, wrote the actor:”As you know my children call you ‘Uncle Dwayne’. I told you years ago that I wanted to honor my promise to Pablo [l’attore Paul Walker scomparso nel 2013, ndr]… Come forward, you have a fundamental role“. A rather explicit invitation, therefore, which ended with a heartfelt appeal: “No one else can play Hobbs. I hope you will take the opportunity and fulfill your destiny“.

Despite the heartfelt words, indeed precisely because of these, Dwayne Johnson has decided to reiterate its decision: “I said [a Diesel, ndr] that I would not return to the saga. I was firm but friendly and also said that I would always support the cast and wish everyone the best of success“, He replied in a ‘interview at the end of the year to CNN, adding that Diesel’s post upset him very much: “Vin’s post is an example of manipulation. I didn’t like how he pulled his children in or Paul Walker’s death. Leave them out. We had talked months ago and had come to a pretty clear agreement“.

No happy ending, therefore: Fast and Furious 10 it will still remain an epic film that will conclude the saga in two parts which will come out in 2023 and 2024 respectively, but without Johnson who could in any case return to acting, in addition to his many commitments, also in Hobbs & Shaw 2. The two action man in short, they will have to find another way to make peace.