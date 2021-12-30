Dwayne Johnson Rejects Vin Diesel’s Invitation to Join Fast & Furious 10: “No Chance I’ll Be Back”

Dwayne Johnson has publicly rejected “Fast & Furious” star Vin Diesel’s request to rejoin the action franchise for the tenth installment.

In November, Diesel extended an invitation to Johnson on Instagram, begging him to reprise his role as secret agent Lucas Hobbs for the next installment of the series.

“The world awaits the finale of ‘Fast 10 ′,” wrote Diesel. “As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in the house. There is no vacation where they don’t send you their best wishes… but the time has come. The legacy awaits. I told you years ago that I would keep my promise to Pablo. I swore we would reach the finale which is the 10th chapter! “

In a new CNN interview, Johnson responded to the request, criticizing Diesel for expressing an invitation on social media after the two had already reached a private agreement.

“I said directly to [Diesel] that I wasn’t going back to the franchise. I was firm but friendly with my words and said that I would always support the cast and cheer for the success of the franchise, but that there was no chance I would return, ”Johnson explained. “Vin’s recent public post is an example of her way of manipulating people. I didn’t like that he mentioned his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker’s death. Leave them out. We talked about it months ago and we arrived at a clear understanding “.

However, Johnson continued to express his good wishes to the “Fast & Furious” family ahead of their next, and seemingly last, release.

“My goal has always been to end my amazing journey with this amazing franchise with gratitude,” said Johnson. “It is a pity that this public dialogue has confused everything. Regardless, I’m confident in the ‘Fast’ universe and its ability to consistently deliver entertainment to the public… I really wish my former co-stars and crew members lots of luck and success in the next chapter. “

Johnson joined the “Fast & Furious” franchise with 2011’s “Fast & Furious 5”. At first, Agent Hobbs was an antagonist to Dominic Toretto, played by Diesel, although Johnson’s character will later decide. to join the family of physics-defying heroes. Johnson retired from the main series following his appearance in 2017’s “The Fate of the Furious”, teaming up with Jason Statham on a series spin-off titled “Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw”.

“Fast & Furious 9Was one of the few blockbusters when you think of last summer’s theatrical releases, as it grossed $ 173 million nationally and $ 721 million worldwide. “Fast & Furious 10” will be released in theaters on April 7, 2023. Diesel will return to star in his role and other cast members of the series Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster and Michelle Rodriguez are expected to follow. “F9” director Justin Lin will also return for the sequel.

