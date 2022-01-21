Dwayne Johnson responds to Vin Diesel and confirms his farewell to Fast and Furious

Last month, the star of the Fast and Furious, Vin Diesel, had spoken of the now well-known feud with Dwayne Johnson born on the set of Fast and Furious 8, suggesting that the animosity stemmed from trying to get a better performance from his co-star.

“It was a difficult character to shape, that of Hobbs. At the time my approach was to use hard ways to try and get his interpretation exactly where it needed to be “, Diesel had explained. “As a producer I felt compelled to take Dwayne Johnson, associated with wrestling, and immerse him in this world without giving the audience the impression of already knowing his character. “

“Hobbs hits you like a brick wall”, he had added. “I am very proud of the final result, but it took a lot of work. We had to get to that goal and sometimes we had to resort to hard ways. I don’t speak in the Fellinian sense, but I would do anything to get the interpretations I want in the things I produce. “

However, the words of Vin Diesel have been greeted with a certain amount of skepticism (and even a hint of hilarity) from fans of the saga, and it seems that the same reaction has had Dwayne Johnson. In fact, during a recent interview with THR, the star of the expected Jungle Cruise he had the opportunity to comment on the statements of his colleague and to confirm his farewell to the franchise.

“I laughed. I really laughed a lot “, The Rock said bluntly. “I think everyone had a laugh. But I prefer to let it go. I loved the whole team very much. I wish them all the best for Fast 9. And I also wish them well for Fast 10 and Fast 11 and for any other films in the saga that they will make without me. “

The cast of Fast and Furious 9 is the final chapter of the saga

Fast and Furious 9 will see in the cast Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, John Cena, Tyrese Gibson, Lucas Black, Michael Rooker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren And Charlize Theron. Recall that the tenth chapter of the saga is already in pre-production. According to reports, chapter number 10 of the saga – which will be divided into two parts – will definitively conclude the main series, following the events that we will see in the ninth chapter.