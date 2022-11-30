Dwayne Johnson returns to convenience store where he robbed Snickers when he was young

Dwayne Johnson returned to the convenience store he stole candy from as a teenager.

The star of black adam went to a 7-Eleven outlet in Hawaii and bought all the Snickers bars.

• Read also: Dwayne Johnson was advised to change his appearance in his debut

• Read also: To avoid having “man boobs”, Dwyane Johnson has already undergone a breast reduction

In the caption that accompanies the gallery on Instagram, Johnson explained that he was desperate to exorcise the “chocolate demon” that had been “gnawing” at him for decades.

“We were kicked out of Hawaii in 1987 and after all these years I finally came home to right that wrong. I was completely broke, so I used to steal a big Snickers EVERY DAY from 7-11 for almost a year when I was 14, going to the gym,” he recalled. “The Snickers were my pre-day practice. The same employee was there every day and always turned her head without ever stopping me. I’ve exorcised a few big demons over the years (I still have a few left) so I know this one sounds VERY CRAZY, but every time I get home to Hawaii and pass the 7 -11…I always knew I had to go in and pick up all the Snickers bars they had – the right way.”

The purchase cost Johnson US$298.

And the wrestler-turned-actor couldn’t have been more excited to finally redeem himself.

• Read also: Dwayne Johnson gives his cousin an incredible gift

“As a bonus, it was great fun dealing with everyone who came into 7-11 while I was there. It’s the least I can do, considering everything I’ve been stealing here. We can’t change the past and some of the stupid things we may have done, but every once in a while we can add a little note of redeeming grace to this situation – and maybe put a big smile on your face. from a stranger,” added the 50-year-old actor.

See also on the Bag of Chips: