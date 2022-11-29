Dwayne Johnson returns to the store he stole from as a kid to ‘right the wrong’

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has returned to a 7-Eleven store he used to steal from as a child to ‘right the wrong’.

On Instagram, the Black Adam star shared a video and photos of his visit to his childhood 7-Eleven in Hawaii.

“I had to repair the evil”

“I had to ‘fix the bad’ back home in Hawaii after all these years,” he wrote in the caption of the snaps, adding, “Stealing Snickers + 7-11 = exorcising old demons.”

“I’ve waited decades to do what I’m about to do now,” Johnson said in the clip while riding in a car en route to the store.

“When I was 14, every day I would stop here at this 7-Eleven and steal a Snickers bar because I couldn’t afford one. It was my pre-workout food. I did this for almost a year every day. I decided to come back and buy all the Snickers bars on these shelves. »

Some fans were impressed by his gesture

“It’s a good thing he did. It’s good for him to have changed his life. Great respect,” said one commentator.

“Good for you, Dwayne!” one person wrote.

“I’m voting for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as President! “commented a user.

Others weren’t so enthusiastic

“Fortunately he filmed it, otherwise we would never have known. Which guy ! said one user.

“It would have been better if he left them the money to pay for the ones he stole and not the ones he bought just for the cameras,” another person wrote.

“So the lesson to be learned is that you have to steal until you become a multi-millionaire,” commented another internet user.

He pays for customer shopping

Once he got to the store, he brought all the Snickers he found on the shelves to the checkout to buy them. The 50-year-old also offered to pay for other customers’ groceries while he was at the store.

” Thanks a lot. Thank you,” he told the employee, before leaving the Snickers on the counter for others to take. “If you catch someone stealing Snickers, give them this so they don’t steal them,” he told the clerk.

He also took the time to take photos with his fans outside the store.

He details his story

“I’ve finally exorcised that pesky chocolate demon that’s been eating away at me for decades,” he added. “We were expelled from Hawaii in 1987 and after all these years I have finally returned home to right this injustice. »

“I was totally broke so I was stealing a @snickers EVERY DAY at 7-11 for almost a year when I was 14 going to the gym. The Snickers was my daily pre-workout. The same employee was there every day. She always turned her head and never stopped me. »

“We can’t change the past and some of the stupid things we’ve done, but every once in a while we can add a little note of redeeming grace to this situation and maybe put a big smile on some stranger’s face. . »