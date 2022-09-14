Dwayne Johnson Reveals How He Convinced Warner and DC to Give ‘Black Adam’ His Own Movie

Sometimes you have to take things into your own hands to achieve your dreams, even when you’re an absolute star like Dwayne Johnson. This is what the actor revealed in an interview for Vanity Fair on the occasion of the upcoming release of black adam, his “passion project” which he has been talking about on social networks for several years. While the character, a kind of overpowered antihero, was to appear in Shazam!released in 2019, the star campaigned for him to have his own film.

“When the first version of the movie came to us, it was a combination of Black Adam and Shazam: two origin stories in one movie. But that was the goal, so it wasn’t a complete surprise. But when I read that, I knew in my gut that we couldn’t make this movie like that. We would be doing Black Adam a huge disservice,” he explained. And to continue: “I said: “I have to share my ideas here”. Everyone was thinking, “This script is great, let’s make this movie.” I said, “I really think you should do Shazam, do this movie alone, in whatever tone you want. And I think we should split it up as well.” »

Confident

In fact, in 2017, the Hollywood Reporter revealed that Shazam! and black adam would indeed be two separate films, contrary to what had been envisaged by DC and Warner until then.

The star had been attached to several projects with the studio for fifteen years, but, in the meantime, Dwayne Johnson’s fame has continued to grow. To make him a super-villain, in the background of heroes interpreted by actors less known than him, like Zachary Levi, who plays Shazam, would have been a bad business decision anyway. It remains to be seen how Black Adam will perform at the box office. According to the first rumors, relayed on many specialized sites, the film would not have received only praise and the first screen-tests would be disappointing. But The Rock can it still fail?

Answer on October 19 in theaters.