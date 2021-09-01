Dwayne Johnson reveals how much weight he lifts

Actor Dwayne Johnson is in great shape, because despite making many films, he never stops training, which is why he lifts a lot of weight.

Dwayne Johnson Become known as a fighter WWE Subsequently, he achieved international fame thanks to films such as The return of the mummy (2001), king scorpio (2002), Fast and Furious 5 (2011), Hercules (2014), Sant’Andrea (2015), Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle (2017) and now released jungle trip (2021). In all of them he showed a great physique, because he did not stop training and equipping his body.

In a recent interview with Emily Blunt, the actor Dwayne Johnson He revealed that he lifted around 500 pounds on a weight bench, which equates to around 226 kilograms. Not everyone can say that they lift a lot of weight, because above all we must remember that they are 49 years old (May 2, 1972). Therefore, all of this is a result of constant training and dedication to keep fit.

The actor in one of the best moments of his film career.

Despite the epidemic, Dwayne Johnson It hasn’t stopped working, as it was recently released jungle trip, which was a huge success even though the cinemas aren’t 100% capable. As we will see soon in red noticeIt is the most expensive film in history Netflix. Not forgetting that it has already rolled Black Adam, giving life to this character DC Comics Very surprising.

He is currently preparing very interesting projects such as the kingPlay the role of King Kamehameha fulfilling the prophecy of the unification of the Hawaiian Islands. We will also see it in San Andreas 2Sequel 2015 Doc Savage He is a superhero created by scientists and a sequel to Big problem in little China. And therefore Dwayne Johnson He will have to continue to be in great shape to be able to deal with all the products he will make in the coming years.