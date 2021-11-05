Dwayne Johnson reveals the playlist he listens to every day: the answer will surprise you!

Have you ever wondered what kind of music Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock listens to? It was precisely the actor who performed Black Adam to reveal it in a recent interview and his response will surprise you.

The actor listens to an amazing Disney soundtrack every morning. During an interview with Jess Cage on Sirius XM, revealed that his family loves The Descendants, one of the biggest Disney hits right now. The Rock explained to the radio host that they had some Halloween fun indoors over the weekend.

“No guys, it was amazing. We are Descendant-out in our house and the kids dressed up as one of the characters and sang all the songs and, uh, you know, I take my daughter to school every morning and from the moment we leave the house. , I’m 21 minutes by car, she says ‘dad, put The Descendants’. Each day is how I start my day with the soundtrack of The Descendants. That’s all.”

The actor recently revealed that he had an idea for a sequel to Fast and Furious Hobbs and Shaw and also explained that his sons they don’t think he’s a big movie star, but only their simple dad: “Oh man, there’s this recurring line in my family. My daughters don’t believe I’m Maui [di Moana]. They don’t think I’m Black Adam, they barely believe I’m The Rock. I can’t win “, he added, you can see the interview in the video above.

Contrary to what its adorable children believe, The Rock plays the role of Black Adam in the first official image of the DC film to be released on July 29, 2022.