Dwayne Johnson shares new image of anti-hero costume

We have known it for a few months: Dwayne Johnson, alias The Rock, will play Black Adam in the cinema. Originally, this feature film was to be released in theaters on July 29, 2022. However, due to special effects problems, this date had to be changed. Now, the film is said to hit theaters on October 21, 2022.

On June 8, 2022, Black Adam will reveal himself in a new trailer. And a few days ago, Dwayne Johnson confirmed the trailer’s release in a Twitter post. On the other hand, the actor took advantage of this post to share a new photo of Black Adam’s costume.

The least we can say is that the image is worth the detour.

An anti-hero who does not laugh

In the image shared by Dwayne Johnson, we get a better look at Black Adam’s costume. Through the shot, we discover the anti-hero dressed in his famous black and gold outfit. And he looks awkward.

As a reminder, a few weeks ago, Dwayne Johnson revealed that he hated Black Adam’s costume at first. The actor said the costume designers came to his house for the fittings. Unfortunately, he didn’t like the costume because of the padding.

“They started ripping and cutting the costume. When I tried it on for the second time, with no padding, just cut to show off my work, I felt… I was Black Adam. »

A spin-off will be on the program

Recently, it was announced that Black Adam is an anti-hero who is here to stay. Indeed, this film will not be the only one in which we will see it. And Hiram Garcia, the producer of Black Adam, revealed that a spin-off was even on the program.

“We have always had a vision of the direction to take. We have never considered a single film. There is always a sketch, a kind of free idea in our head on an imaginary board. We have very big ambitions. »

We are therefore waiting to see what the future holds for Black Adam.