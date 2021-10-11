News

Dwayne Johnson showers three times a day

Dwayne Johnson

The Rock has a meticulous daily hygiene routine.

To keep possible bad smells at bay, Dwayne Johnson takes a shower three times a day.

The muscular actor shared his daily beauty habits on social media.

“I’m not one of the celebrities who don’t wash,” Dwayne said of the super-trendy topic on the net last week. «A (cold) shower as soon as I get out of bed, to start the day well. A (lukewarm) shower after training, before going to work. A (hot) shower in the evening when I get back from work ».

On her strict beauty regime she adds: «I wash my face, use the scrub and sing (out of tune) in the shower».

The debate caught on last week after the supercouple of Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher shared that they do not have too strict a routine regarding the hygiene of their children, Wyatt, 6, and Dimitri, 4.

“The thing is this: if you see they’re dirty, wash them, if not, that’s fine,” the Butterfly Effect actor told the Armchair Expert podcast.

Kutcher has received the approval of other celebrities, including Kristin Bell, Dax Shepard and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Covermedia


