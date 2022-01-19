Dwayne Johnson shows off his T-Rex skeleton (PHOTO & VIDEO)

Dwayne Johnson showed off his T-Rex skeleton during a live broadcast and was then forced to clarify some points relating to the skull’s origins on Instagram.

Dwayne Johnson was recently interviewed by Peyton and Eli Manning for ESPN’s Manningcast and many viewers, seeing the video, they began to speculate that it is skeleton of T-Rex behind him was Stan, the famous T-Rex who was bought for 31.8 million by an unknown buyer and then disappeared into the ether.

The skeleton in question is precisely Stan, as revealed by Johnson himself on his Instagram profile even if, obviously, it is not the infamous skeleton sold for 31.8 million dollars. The Rock has chosen social media to make it clear once and for all that he is not the anonymous millionaire who bought one of the most famous dinosaur skeletons ever discovered by man.

“I’m not the mystery buyer. In my office I have a REPLICA of STAN that I had made and purchased from my friends at The Black Hills Institute of Geological Research and Paleontological Excavations. “Explained the star.”The original was found in 1987 by amateur paleontologist Stan Sacrison. “

“This T-REX skull is considered to be the most perfectly preserved skull ever found. The bones of this beautiful beast were perfectly immaculate. This is why STAN is so extraordinary and special. In 2020 it was auctioned off and sold for $ 31.8 million to an anonymous, never-to-be-seen buyer. That buyer is not me. “Concluded Dwayne Johnson.