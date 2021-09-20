Dwayne Johnson shows the Black Adam promo to his daughter and his reaction is amazing!

Dwayne Johnson is ready to take on the role of a formidable anti-hero

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, initially a very famous wrestler, he then decided to launch himself into the world of cinema (both in the actor and in production), obtaining a lot of acclaim, mainly as a hero of comedies and action films, becoming a real essential figure in the entertainment industry mainstream. Many years have passed since its appearance, in 2001, in The Mummy – The Return and our artist is ready for a new adventure that sees him take on the role of one of the most powerful and well-known anti-heroes in the world A.D that is to say Black Adam.

This character, bitter antagonist of Shazam, is in fact at the center of a dedicated work, produced by Dwayne Johnson himself under the direction of Jaume Collet-Serra, who has already headed the beefy bodybuilder recently Jungle Cruise, home Disney. A video that the aforementioned actor shared on his personal Instagram profile has gone viral, in which he shows his little daughter the promo of Black Adam. What can I say: the little girl’s reaction is truly incredible because she is completely struck by the short film! In the text of the post, the father then added that she is convinced that Johnson and the anti-hero are the same person and that she continues to love madly. Jason Momoa as an incarnation of Aquaman.

Black Adam is written by Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani And Adam Sztykiel with the production of DC Entertainment, Flynn Picture Company, New Line Cinema, Seven Bucks Productions (founded by Dwayne Johnson himself with Dany Garcia) And Warner Bros. The cast, on the other hand, is also composed of Pierce Brosnan in the role of Dr. Fate, Aldis Hodge which lends its face to Hawkman, Sarah Shahi who interprets Isis, Noah Centineo (Atom Smasher) and many more. The realization should arrive in America on July 29, 2022, while we do not yet have information for Italy.

