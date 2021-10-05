Dwayne Johnson Sings “Happy Birthday” to a Grandma | Cinema

The tradition goes on: this year toohe wished “Nonna Grover”, who turned 102 years old.

“When she turned 100, I started singing happy birthday to Grandma Grover”Explained The Rock. “Today it turns 102 and this has become one of my favorite traditions. And she sang too! I wish I still had my grandmother, but I have her! Happy birthday“.

Here is the video:

When she turned 100, I started singing Happy Birthday to Grandma Grover. Today she’s 102 years old 🎂 🎉 and this has become one of myFAVORITE things to do. And she sang back to me !! 🎶☺️

I wish I still had my grandma, but I do have her! Enjoy your birthday! ❤️

Love, your Rock 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/BgmcAYaQCO – Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 3, 2021

We remind you that, in November, we will meet Dwayne Johnson together with Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds in Red Notice, a film directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (One and a half spy, How do I sell your family), follows an Interpol agent who sets out in search of the most wanted art thief in the world.

Producers on the project include Beau Flynn of Flynn Picture Co. and Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions.

For the streaming giant this is a considerable production effort: Deadline suggested a budget of at least last year 130 million dollars, although it is not clear whether in the meantime the figure has been retouched up or down.

In the cast Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. The film is scheduled for release on November 12, 2021.

Then, on July 29, 2022, it will be the turn of the cinecomic dedicated to Black Adam. The character is considered to be the great nemesis of Shazam!, since the 1940s when the was still called Captain Marvel. He was a semi-immortal Egyptian prince who was corrupted by the magical powers that had been given to him by a magician. But in the current comic iterations the character is considered an antihero.

