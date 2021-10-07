News

Dwayne Johnson sings “Happy Birthday to You” to a 102-year-old fan: the video is viral!

Besides being one of the most famous actors in Hollywood, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has shown on numerous occasions that he has a heart of gold, especially for his fans. And it has also proved it recently! The actor, in fact, sang the famous happy birthday song to his oldest fan, 102-year-old grandmother Grover. In reality it is not the first time, as it has now become a tradition for two years. Dwayne Johnson documented this by posting the video on Twitter.

The star of Black Adam in the video he begins with these words “This is a very special video that goes to a very, very special woman. It is one of the most important videos that I will make all year, in fact probably in my whole life. This incredible woman turns 102, so with all the love I have it’s a pleasure to say.

Dwayne Johnson then continued: “Happy birthday granny Grover you are The Rock, the only rock. I haven’t forgotten your birthday, I couldn’t forget it this time. I love you, we love you, America loves you, the world loves you. In the city of Philadelphia you are a fighter, you are so strong and so beautiful. Happy Birthday Grandma. I don’t have my grandmother, I wish I had her, but I have you. You are my grandmother, you are the grandmother of America. Happy birthday and enjoy, enjoy, enjoy.


