Dwayne Johnson “spoiled” Red Notice on Instagram in February 2018 | Cinema

A few days ago, the director and screenwriter of(READ REVIEW), Rawson Marshall Thurber, gave a new interview to Collider (via CBR) in which he said thathe had practically spoiled the plot twist of the film already … in February 2018.

The director explains:

So, as far as Dwayne Johnson is concerned, I had told him my idea for the film including the final twist on his character and that is the exact moment when… we were together for dinner. I describe the story to him, he listens to her while he is eating his steak and while he was drinking and he makes me “Ok, I like it enough” then I come to the moment when I explain to him that his John Hartley is, in fact, the standard bearer, who has been working the whole time with Gal Gadot, whereupon he stands up, throws his handkerchief to the ground and shouts “I’m in! I’m in! I’m in! I’m in!”. And then I end up getting very drunk.

And it is at this point that the director comments on the photo that, in February 2018, Dwayne Johnson posted on his Instagram profile. A photo of the dinner in which, in the caption, he writes: “My character will make you think twice about the fact that you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover, even after reading every page”.

Rawson Marshall Thurber explains:

Yes, it’s an actual photo of that dinner. And yes, Dwayne is a prankster. I mean, he’s been playing cards on his Instagram if you go back to reading that post about his character.

Here is the photo the filmmaker talks about:

Below you will find the post of The Rock with all the numbers that have already elected Red Notice as the most successful movie ever streaming on Netflix:

