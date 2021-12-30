Dwayne Johnson still says no to Vin Diesel about the next Fast & Furious: “His is manipulation”

There is nothing to do: Dwayne Johnson has no intention of re-entering the Fast & Furious saga, and speaking of Vin Diesel’s last prayer, he judges it inappropriate and gives it to the colleague of the manipulator.

Let’s go back to talking about the feud between Dwayne Johnson And Vin Diesel who, apparently, shows no sign of stopping and that, despite a recent approach by the second, who asked the first to join the cast of Fast & Furious 10, makes a new collaboration impossible. Johnson finds the former friend not entirely sincere and, in an interview, he talked about real manipulation.

As we know, Dwayne Johnson he joined the franchise in 2011, starring in Fast & Furious 5 from Justin Lin and, already at the time, his strong personality had clashed with that of Diesel. The disagreement had come to light publicly in 2017, at the time of Fast & Furious 8. In August 2016 The Rock had shared a post (later deleted) in which, without naming names, he expressed his admiration for the female cast of Fast & Furious 8, criticizing the male cast instead. In his words many had read an allusion to the conduct of Diesel on the set. Since then, the two have repeatedly admitted that they can’t stand each other. Finally, in November 2021, Vin took to Instagram to plead with his “little brother.” Dwayne“to return to the fold and appear in Fast & Furious 10. Johnson, as already mentioned, he did not like the request.

Dwayne Johnson’s lapidary no to Vin Diesel

Here’s what he said Dwayne Johnson about the “supplication” of Vin Diesel in an interview with CNN Entertainment:

I was very surprised with Vin’s recent post. Last June, when Vin and I caught off on social media, I told him personally – and privately – that I wasn’t going back to acting in the franchise. My words were firm but warm and I said that I would always give my support to the cast and that I would always wish the franchise success, but that there was no chance of me coming back. I also spoke privately with my partners at Universal, who were all very supportive because they understood what the problem was.

Vin’s recent post was an example of her tendency to manipulate. I didn’t like the fact that he involved his children and that he brought up Paul Walker’s death. Leave them out. Months earlier we had addressed the issue and it seemed that we had understood. My goal has always been to end this wonderful journey into the amazing Fast & Furious franchise with gratitude and grace. It is unfortunate that this public conversation has stirred things up. Nonetheless, I place my faith in the Fast & Furious universe and its ability to tell stories with their own coherence to the public. I wish good luck and success to my old set mates and crew members for the next chapter.

In short, as can be seen from this long declaration, Dwayne Johnson he does not intend to retrace his steps, also because in his words one can read anger and disappointment, above all because of the allusion to Paul Walker in the offending post (“I hope to fulfill the promise made to Pablo to achieve the best Fast with the final chapter, which is 10! “- he wrote Diesel).

At this point we must necessarily resign ourselves. The series will continue, in 2023, without Dwayne Johnson, which maybe we will see again in the part of Luke Hobbs, hopefully, in the spin off of Hobbs & Shaw. And let’s not forget that Diesel he intends to shoot FF11.