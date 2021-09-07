Dwayne Johnson surprised celebrity-chasing fans by knocking them out

In Los Angeles there are i celebrity tour bus who pass through the most famous areas – such as Sunset Strip, Beverly Hills and Hollywood – to discover from the outside where the famous live and who knows, maybe come across one.

However, it almost never happens that a star approaches passengers: almost never, because that’s what he just did Dwayne Johnson!

The actor of Jungle Cruise he was traveling in his car when he came across one of these buses. He decided to roll down the window and give a nice greeting: “Hey guys, do you know where I can find The Rock?” he asked wryly, using his nickname.

“How are you? Are you all ok? Are you having a good trip?“he continued. But the passengers didn’t answer … they were too busy dropping their jaws!

Everyone was stunned by the encounter, except the bus driver who promptly thanked Dwayne Johnson for this unexpected cameo. “I’ll handle that“replied the star, before continuing on his way.

you can see all this here in the video posted by the 49-year-old himself on Instagram.

“Sometimes they go mad screaming so loud they wake the dead and others are literally paralyzed and speechless – commented Dwayne Johnson in the post caption – Either way, that’s one of the best parts of fame: making people happy. And without words“.

