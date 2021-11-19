News

Dwayne Johnson surprises an entire bus of fans with thousands of dollar gifts

Dwayne Johnson called himself “Dwanta Claus” by surprising a fan-laden bus with a host of gifts, including a brand new TV and an XBox.

Dwayne Johnson chose Instagram to share a wonderful video with his 279 million followers, in which the 49-year-old star calls himself “Dwanta Claus” surprising a bus full of fans with gifts thousands of dollars and revealing that they intend to bring “a little joy to good people“.

In the footage Johnson stops to ask his usual question to the fan-laden bus that stops outside his luxurious home: “Hey, guys, do you know where I can find The Rock?“The group of people cheerfully shouts to which the actor replies:”Hi everyone, I just wanted to say hello and …. give you some gifts“.

The star then gave everyone on the bus a free subscription to Netflix for a year, some of his energy drinks, his Teremana tequila, $ 500 for their Christmas purchases, the latest model from a well-known TV brand. and an XBox.

Dwayne Johnson also, as if all this was not enough, told fans to cancel their programs for the evening and invited them to take part, as special guests, in the world premiere of his new film: Red Notice. One of the actor’s fans, interviewed immediately after the meeting, exclaimed: “I’ve always wanted to meet The Rock, he’s just a great person“.


