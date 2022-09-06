Dwayne Johnson surprises his fans at a screening

Now, the DCEU rests on the backs of several big stars since Discovery got its hands on Warner. Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller or Gal Gadot, the major counts on the popularity of the characters camped by these actors (respectively Aquaman, Flash and Wonder Woman).

But another big name intends to find a place in the DC Comics universe. This is Dwayne Johnson, the most bankable of American comedians today. the colossus embodies Black Adam in the eponymous feature film which is slowly but surely preparing for its release.

The opportunity for the one nicknamed The Rock to play on the great sympathy of the spectators towards him during a test screening of the film. The star slipped up during the broadcast of black adam to ask people live what they think of his first steps as a superhero (or anti-hero or even both depending on your vision of the character).

Credit: Warner Bros.

A moment unveiled online and we can say it, those present seem delighted to meet Dwayne Johnson!

An unexpected surprise for spectators

It’s not every day that we cross paths with Dwayne Johnson. But the colossus is very involved in the development of black adam so the opportunity was too good to surprise the fans! In a video posted by the actor himself on Instagram, we discover him appearing in the cinema after the test screening of the feature film. As you can imagine, the people present at this moment are jumping for joy. The Rock takes the opportunity to ask them what they think of his interpretation.

As Dwayne Johnson reminded him recently, this project is new to him. Exit the cap of nice guymake way for a much grayer character than his previous roles.

Let’s hope that the feedback will be as enthusiastic as that of this test project. Inevitably, with Dwayne Johnson around, the opinion may be a little distorted by this somewhat… unexpected encounter!

Black Adam is released on October 19, 2022 in theaters.