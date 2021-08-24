Dwayne Johnson surprises tourists in a funny video

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock was enjoying a Saturday morning when he spotted a tour bus and enjoyed the excitement of the surprise it aroused. He filmed everything himself in a video.

Dwayne Johnson alias The Rock is always very busy and does not fail to keep in touch with his fans via social networks: the actor, who has recently finished filming Black Adam (coming in July 2022), he also knows how to relax and proved it with another fun one video. Saturday mornings are a great time to enjoy some rest and entertainment tourists on a bus that he crosses by chance, while he is in the car: he explains that this tourist bus always runs around his area. The reaction of people on the vehicle is predictably enthusiastic bordering on hysteria, but The Rock maintains a sly calm, assuring tourists that it is in no hurry to get away and that they can take as many photos as they want. A case of direct popularity management, with no spokesperson or manager: “One of the cool things about fame and my job: making people happy.”

Before Black Adam, we will see Dwayne Johnson again in November on Netflix in Red Notice, while still in the room with Jungle Cruise, the Disney adventure starring alongside Emily Blunt.

