Dwayne Johnson swings on The Suicide Squad

Dwayne Johnson does not fear the blows. The proof, he does not hesitate to swing on The Suicide Squad. Explanations.

In 2016, David Ayer directed the first adaptation of the DC comic book The Suicide Squad. We got to know a team of criminals with extraordinary powers to protect humanity. Badly received by critics and the public, the film was given a second life thanks to a “true-false” sequel last year directed by James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy) in which return characters from David Ayer’s opus (Harley Quinn, Rick Flag, and Captain Boomerang). The DCEU is set to expand this year thanks to black adama solo film that Dwayne Johnson carries (almost) alone on his shoulders.

The film, which hits theaters on October 22, has survived a decade of development, a period during which Johnson was promised the lead role from the outset. The actor, meanwhile, dreams of reshaping the face of the DCEU with a one-of-a-kind feature film. When a fan claims that the most terrifying anti-hero was played by Jared Leto (aka Joker) in Suicide Squad, Johnson takes out the heavy artillery on Twitter. On Twitter, the former wrestling star swings: “ Black Adam doesn’t give a fuck. We have been warned!

What will Black Adam tell us?

If Dwayne Johnson already brags so much, it’s because he knows that his character will take everything in his path. The actor indeed lends his features to Seth-Adam, an evil version of Shazam endowed with the powers of six Egyptian Gods. When the film directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (Jungle Cruise), Black Adam is freed from the tomb where he had been imprisoned nearly 5000 years earlier. Its goal ? ” Bringing his unique form of justice to the modern world “, a mission during which he will meet characters who will enter the DCEU: Hawkman, Dr. Fate, Cyclone or even Atom Smasher. See you in cinemas next fall!