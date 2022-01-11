Dwayne Johnson takes us to the set with the new photos posted on Instagram

Black Adam will not be the usual cinecomic, according to director Jaume Collet-Serra. The film, starring Dwayne Johnson, will hit theaters in July 2022, after a decade-long development. Own the actor talked about the work in VFX, posting some photos from the set on Instagram.

We know, in fact, that the shooting of Black Adam ended several months ago, in July of 2021, and that the film is now going through a long post-production work. In truth, a first cut would already exist, as also stated by The Rock, however we continue to work on the VFX.

On Instagram Johnson showed us the phase that comes before post-production, the one on set. In the photos he shared, in fact, we see him in a cabin, nicknamed “the egg”, with a certain amount of lights pointed in its direction. Johnson states that for this sequence he can only move his eyes, head and shoulders. It is a series of shots shot for the scenes where Black Adam is a slave, and the actor reports that these are “extremely complicated” sequences, which kept him sitting in the cabin for about 10 hours. You can see the pictures and read his words in the Instagram post that you will find at the bottom of the article.

In the meantime, we remind you that in the film alongside The Rock there will be a great cast, composed (among others) by Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell and Pierce Brosnan. We can’t wait to see Black Adam, what about you?