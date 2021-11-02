Dwayne Johnson talks about his idea for the sequel

In a recent interview, Dwayne Johnson talked about Hobbs & Shaw 2, the sequel to the spin off of Fast and Furious of which he is the protagonist

In an interview with The Jesse Cagle Show, Dwayne Johnson talked about Hobbs & Shaw 2, the possible sequel to the spin off of Fast and Furious which stars Johnson himself and Jason Statham. During this chat, the actor revealed that he is particularly interested in bringing his personal vision of the character of Hobbs to the big screen; he also stated that he has already talked about his idea with screenwriter Chris Morgan and with producers Hiram Garcia and Donna Langley.

The actor did not want to reveal the details of his personal project for Hobbs & Shaw 2, but claimed to have gotten approval from both the producers and the screenwriter. According to what Johnson said, it would be a very different film from what we have been used to seeing in the franchise led by Vin Diesel: in this the characters tend to have an endless narrative arc, while the idea proposed by the interpreter would like to bring Hobbs’ path to a definitive and satisfying conclusion.

Also according to what was declared by Dwayne Johnson, the production is ready to carry out a project based on his proposal and to prevent the immediate putting into production of this sequel there is only the busy schedule of commitments to which it is linked. In fact, there are numerous projects in which the star is currently involved and even Chris Morgan is currently busy writing another script. This should be the script of Red One, the Christmas-themed film in production at Amazon Studios, in which Dwayne Johnson will take part in the title role.

Read also Is Hobbs & Shaw 2 in development? The manufacturer updates us