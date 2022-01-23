Dwayne Johnson talks about the importance of Black Adam’s origins and the difference with other heroes

Dwayne Johnson was recently interviewed by Men’s Journal and, despite the frenzy of the launch of The Batman which is monopolizing the attention of fans, has not given up talking about Black Adam dwelling on the difference between his character and heroes like Batman and Superman and above all onimportance of the origins of Black Adam.

The importance of the origins of Black Adam and the difference with the other heroes in the words of Dwayne Johnson

On what makes Black Adam different from other characters in the DC Universe and Superman and Batman in particular:

In the DC Universe it is well known that any evil deed attracts the attention of Superman and Batman who will try to bring you to justice. If you commit any evil deed towards Black Adam, you die. Is simple. I think this character will bring a different sensibility to the cinecomics genre. The goal is to overturn preconceptions and expectations.

Onimportance of the origins of Black Adam instead:

Superheroes live by following an ethical code based on moral integrity. But Black Adam is different because depending on the need he is a hero, an anti-hero or a villain. One of the things that brought me closer to the character was his origins. He was originally a slave, and whenever you have a character or a person who has been unjustly imprisoned by his peers, his path of liberation and redemption is quite different. Black Adam will free himself and will have a big pebble to take out of his boot and he will do it without looking anyone in the face.

About Black Adam

Black Adam will be tied double strand with Shazam! and will narrate the origins of Black Adam, remained a prisoner for over 5,000 years in the very ancient (fictional) Middle Eastern nation of Kahndaq. Black Adam will be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (The Shallows, The Commuter) while the screenplay is written by Adam Sztykiel (Rampage, Scoob). Producers are Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia and Beau Flynn. The film is expected in theaters on July 29, 2022.

Black Adam will see Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson take on the role of the anti-hero par excellence of the DC universe.

Here is the teaser trailer of Black Adam from the DC FanDome 2022:

The cast also includes: Quintess Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria, Voyagers), non-binary and non-Caucasian actress, who was chosen to play Maxine Hunkel or the young heroine Cyclone. Sarah Shahi in the role of an unspecified “university professor who leads the revolutionary forces of the Kahndaq” who actually hides the casting of Isis, partner of Black Adam and introduced for the first time in the television series The Secrets of Isis played by Joanna Cameron and aired between 1975 and 1977 during the Saturday morning block entitled The Shazam! / Isis Hour.

In fact, already confirmed Noah Centineo in the role of Atom Smasher, hero able to control its molecular structure by increasing size, strength and endurance. This version of the character should be based on the one created by David S. Goyer and James Dale Robinson who first appeared in JSA Secret Files # 1 of 1999. Aldis Hodge (Leverage, Hidden Figures, Straight Outta Compton, Underground) who will play Hawkman in the film. One of the most colorful, and complicated, characters in DC mythology was created by Gardner Fox and Dennis Neville debuting in 1941 on Flash Comics # 1.

While Pierce Brosnan was the last in the timeline to join the cast of the film in the role of Kent Nelson or the mystic Doctor Fate.

Recall that Dwayne “The Rock Johnson” was chosen to play the character even in 2014 but the film has undergone several changes and delays in processing.