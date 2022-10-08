Dwayne Johnson Talks Marvel And DC Crossover

– Advertising –

We all know that Dwayne Johnson will portray Black Adam in the upcoming DC production. It will be released on October 21 of this year 2022. He has been tirelessly trying to get this movie on the road for a decade and his efforts have finally paid off. He’s been supporting the anti-hero since 2007 and even signed on for a storyline that would have included both Black Adam and Shazam. However, Dwayne Johnson felt something was wrong. He said in an interview that he called the studio and told them to separate the two characters and make two different films. Now let’s see the interview teasing an MCU and DCU crossover.

Interview with Games Radar

During an interview with Game Radars, Dwayne Johnson spoke about the future and his optimism about the two worlds colliding.

“I’m optimistic… just my nature is optimistic. And especially when it comes to creativity. Especially when it comes to movies. And especially when it comes to DC’s pantheon of superheroes and villains. Across the street, we have Marvel’s Hall of Fame Super Heroes and Villains. For me, not only can they exist, but they should, in my mind, cross paths one day.

In another interview with Variety, Dwayne Johnson talked about similar ideas. It was when Red Notice came out. He worked with Gal Gadot who plays Wonder Woman and Ryan Reynold who is famous for his portrayal of Deadpool. Here’s what he had to say.

“I think there’s a crossover with Black Adam, Wonder Woman. What we were just talking about today was, you know, I turned to Ryan and Gal and said there should be a crossover, Marvel and the DC Universe, and we could be the ones to do it. achieve, then we’ll see, we’ll see later.

Is a crossover possible?

Of course, a crossover could be possible since he’s not unknown and has happened in the comics before. But that’s not possible anytime soon. During the San Diego Comic Con Hall H presentation, Marvel Studios with Kevin Feige at the helm outlined its plans for the next few years. They clearly have a lot on their plate, especially after announcing several massive projects, including Avengers: Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. Even the DCEU has a lot to figure out in its own world. So, fans probably shouldn’t expect a crossover in the near future.