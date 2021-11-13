Dwayne Johnson, the big star accidentally reveals an intimate detail. And it’s about her pee!

Everything that Dwayne Johnson ago can be described as absolutely incredible. It is therefore not surprising that even his intimate habits are quite peculiar. The actor is in fact always very busy with his hectic life, with days spent mostly in gyms. A devotion that has earned him an absolutely incredible career, but that it is obliges also to keep really crazy rhythms. Very often, in fact, he shares videos on social networks in which he shows himself in that environment; and it is in one of these that The Rock has accidentally revealed a very special intimate detail.

While the actor showed his followers the shoes he was wearing, in an attempt to sponsor the brand, he mistakenly framed a suspicious bottle. Johnson, however, did not break down and with a laugh he confirmed that the liquid framed by mistake was his pee:

“I just realized I showed you my bottle. Listen, I do some really intense workouts and I don’t have time to go to the bathroom when I need it. That’s why I take a bottle, pee on it and continue my bestial training“

In reality it is not the first that Dwayne Johnson talks about this peculiar habit of his. In an interview for Esquire, the actor had already stressed the need to stay hydrated during workouts. This translates into liters of water and the need to go to the bathroom very often. In order not to interrupt his hard training, however, he decided to adopt this stratagem.

“There are often no bathrooms in the gyms I go to – Johnson also explained in the same interview – are those places where everything must be tiring“. Obviously, he is keen to clarify it, these are bottles that will not be reused and not those purchased for drinking.

An unusual habit, it is true, but one that earned him a beastly physique to say the least. It is no coincidence that the actor trained hard to be able to interpret too the iconic DC character Black Adam.

Source: Esquire

Photo: Getty Images

