Dwayne Johnson: the origins and life of The Rock

First Wrestler and after successful actor. That’s who Dwayne Johnson is.



| Last modified: 20 September 2021

The Rock’s secret? An irresistible mix of talent and muscle

Dwayne Johnson, also known to the public as The Rock, this year turned 49 and can only toast to a career full of great successes, in which he shone as actor, wrestler and film producer. Always recognizable thanks to a statuesque physicist the result of a healthy life and many workouts, we can now admire him at the cinema in the new Jungle Cruise, waiting to appreciate his muscles and his sympathy in the latest DC masterpiece Black Adam.

Dwayne Johnson, from childhood to the ring

Dwayne Johnson was born in Hayward, California on May 2, 1972. The early years ofchildhood however, he spends them in New Zealand, more precisely in Auckland, where he grows up surrounded by his large Samoan family. Here he approaches the world of sport by playing rugby, but once he moved to the United States to attend high school, he decides to change and test himself with the football. Johnson turns out to be a great talent and that’s how he comes recruited by the University of Miami, where he played for three seasons before getting injured in his final year.

Not having the opportunity to participate in the NFL Draft and not finding great opportunities even in the Canadian league, he decides to retire and try to devote himself to the family sport.

Dwayne Johnson is indeed son of the famous wrestler Rocky Johnson and nephew of Peter Maivia, great exponents of the Anoa’i family of wrestlers, originally from American Samoa. After early training and a few debut matches, Johnson signs with World Wrestling Federation, determined to bet on him.

Dwayne Johnson: A career on the rise in wrestling

Dwayne Johnson officially debuts in the WWF in 1996 with the name Rocky Maivia and in a short time it gained enormous support from the public. The first victories are enough to make him the new star of the moment and three months after his debut he wins his first title in the World Wrestling Federation.



The following year he decides to change his name and officially present himself as The Rock, the rock, nickname coined by a commentator mangling the original pseudonym.

In 1998, after numerous encounters and rivalries with more or less prominent wrestlers, the WWF decided to throw him into the Olympus of the ring and make him clash with already established stars. The Rock therefore has the opportunity to challenge fighters of the caliber of The Undertaker and Kane and after winning several matches he manages to win the first world title of his career. The following years are studded with successes and Johnson transforms himself into one of the best known and loved faces of the wrestling world.

The Rock attempts the leap into the small and big screen

In the early 2000s The Rock is now a star, invincible in the ring thanks to his special moves, among which we remember The People’s Elbow And The Rock Bottom. His performances are greeted by thunderous applause and in the show he knows how to get noticed. For this reason, proposals from outside the ring begin to arrive and in 2000 Dwayne Jonhson takes part in his first movie, Longshot. He then participates in several TV series, including That ’70s Show And Star Trek: Voyager, with small apparitions and in 2001 has his first real break on the big screen, playing the Scorpion King in the movie The Mummy – The Return.

The film is a huge success and in the following years films are produced written specifically for him and to enhance his incredible athletic skills.

Starting from The Scorpion King, where The Rock is for the first time absolute protagonist. In 2003 comes the second major role and Johnson gets the opportunity to star in the film The treasure of the Amazon alongside Sean William Scott. The Rock, therefore, now considers itself a actor in all respects and slowly distances himself from the world of wrestling, preferring to devote himself full time to acting.

Dwayne Johnson Films: A Collection of Hits

Thus began a new promising career for The Rock to devote himself to with commitment, alternating appearances at the cinema with some encounters in the ring. Among the most significant successes we remember the Disney movie Race to Witch Mountain of 2009 and family comedy The catcher in 2010, where he starred opposite Julie Andrews. In the same year he then participates in the blockbuster Journey to the mysterious island, replacing Brendan Fraser in the sequel to the saga inspired by the novels of Jules Verne. The real turning point, however, comes in 2011, when Dwayne Johnson enters the hugely popular franchise of Fast & Furious, taking part in Fast & Furious 5 with the role of Luke Hobbs.

The film breaks the box office and The Rock’s career seems unstoppable: to follow it plays in the saga of GI Joe and in 2014 he plays the heroic Hercules in Hercules: the warrior. He is the protagonist of the disaster film San Andreas by Brad Peyton and takes part in two other films in the saga of Fast & Furious.

In 2016 he voices the demigod Maui for the Disney masterpiece Oceania and ventures for the first time in dubbing and singing. In 2017 Dwayne Johnson receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and is inserted by Forbes in second place among the highest paid actors of the year.

The Rock, farewell to the ring and the new Jungle Cruise

Today The Rock is among the most loved and paid actors of the moment, so much so that in 2019 Forbes considers it thehighest paid actor of the two-year period 2018-2019, thanks to hits like Jumanji – Welcome to the jungle, Rampage – Animal fury And Jumanji – The Next Level. In the same year Johnson decides to leave the wrestling world for good, after having participated again in numerous matches and won countless titles.

This year we can admire Dwayne Johnson at the cinema with Jungle Cruise, adventure film inspired by the homonymous attraction of the Walt Disney parks.

Here he acts alongside Emily Blunt and plays Frank Wolff, a tourist cruise pilot who finds himself involved in a daring journey in search of the legendary Tears of the Moon, miraculous flowers of the‘Tree of Life. The film is set in South America in 1916 and is a concentration of exotic colors and landscapes perfect for entertaining young and old, in which The Rock stands out for its sympathy and humor.

Dwayne Johnson, 49 and a The Rock physicist

How did Dwayne Johnson manage to be loved by so many people and carve out such an important space in the Hollywood scene?

The secret of his success is probably his irresistible sympathy, combined with a impressive sculpted physique which makes it unmistakable. The Rock is in fact a concentrate of muscles, the result of years of hard training and one healthy and balanced lifestyle. His mantra is Eat a lot, it burns a lot, which results in an impressive one 5000 diet calories per day followed by intense workouts and long sessions in the gym.

One of the essential staples in almost all his meals – 7 a day – is cod, which the former wrestler just can’t do without. Dwayne Johnson therefore represents a life of hard work which, combined with a strong charisma and a unique and sincere relationship with the fans, has helped to make the actor a beloved and extremely popular character.

In 2015 it has in fact been defined Man of the century from the magazine Muscle and Fitness and is currently the second most followed man on the planet, thanks to 259 million followers who support him on Instagram.

The Rock, a life away from the spotlight

Dwayne Johnson has always been very reserved about his private life and there are few times that he has been talked about, always keeping away from scandals and gossip. However, the actor has opened up several times, saying he suffered from depression after leaving football. Partly because she witnessed her mother’s suicide attempt as a teenager and partly because she was going through a period of difficulty and bewilderment, The Rock has in fact faced dark moments, from which he managed to get out only thanks to wrestling and his great fortitude.

From a sentimental point of view, what we know is that he has been married for 11 years to the entrepreneur and producer Dany Garcia, known in college. The two have a daughter, Simone Alexandra Johnson, born in 2001 and today a professional wrestler in WWE just like her father. The couple separated in friendship in 2008 and in the same year The Rock begins a relationship with singer-songwriter Lauren Hashian, whom he marries in Hawaii in August 2019. From this second relationship they arise two little girls, Jasmine Johnson, born in 2015, e Tiana Gia Johnson, born in 2018 and today the family lives happily in a luxury mansion in Beverly Hills. Dwayne Johnson also boasts a curious record: in 2015 has in fact entered the Guinness World Record for the number of selfies shot with the fans, 105 in just 3 minutes!

Dwayne Johnson returns to theaters with Black Adam

What projects will The Rock focus on now? The mighty actor’s next film will be the highly anticipated film adaptation of Black Adam, character from the DC Universe that will debut on the big screen in 2022.

Johnson will play the protagonist Black Adam, an Egyptian warrior able to fly, control weather conditions and use electricity, thanks to powers received from the Wizard Shazam.

The character is one of the main supervillains in comic book history and for The Rock it is the first time he can try his hand at a antihero, departing from the figure of a gentle giant to which we are now accustomed. Filming has already begun and it is expected that the franchise, produced by ex-wife Dany Garcia, will continue for years, giving Dwayne Johnson many other satisfactions.

