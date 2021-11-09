Dwayne Johnson, the party movie he will do for Amazon will be like Hobbs & Shaw mixed with Guardians of the Galaxy | Cinema

We already know that, in the near future,will be engaged in the processing of, a film to be directed by Jake Kasdan and produced by Amazon. On the sidelines of the press promotion by, starring The Rock, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds on Netflix this Friday, the star’s partner and producer, Hiram Garcia, has confirmed to SlashFilm that Dwayne Johnson will not play Santa Claus in the film in question.

Here are his words:

He’s funny, but he won’t play Santa Claus. For some reason, they are all thinking that he will play Santa Claus, but instead his character is going to be really great. We are very excited about it. We will have to start shooting next year. We are very excited to have Jake Kasdan back with us because he is really the right person to work with that tone and those issues that interest us. It’s like Hobbs & Shaw meets the Guardians of the Galaxy and Miracle on 34th Street. It will take the mythology of the holidays and turn it upside down. It is really difficult to find a film to compare it with. I don’t even think anything like this has ever been done in this specific area and this is really comforting for us. We are very excited, Amazon is a great partner and, currently, we are working on the script to start next year. Touching iron, we want it to be ready for Christmas 2023.

This is the official synopsis of the aforementioned Red Notice, from Friday on Netflix:

John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson) is the FBI’s biggest profiler and is grappling with a new red notice, Interpol’s mandate to capture major fugitives. His searches around the planet catapult him into a daring robbery, during which he is forced to team up with the greatest responsible for art theft, Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds), in order to capture the most sought-after art thief in the world. world, nicknamed “The Standard Bearer” (Gal Gadot). A great adventure follows that drags the three protagonists, always together in spite of themselves, around the globe between dance floors, isolated prisons and wild jungles. Ritu Arya and Chris Diamantopolous complete a stellar cast. Written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (A Spy and a Half, Skyscraper), the production of Hiram Garcia, Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions, Flynn Picture Co. of Beau Flynn and Bad Version, Inc. of Thurber , Red Notice is an elegant cat and mouse globetrotting game… where there are two cats.

