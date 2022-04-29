Dwayne Johnson \’The Rock\’ presents his new DC movie \”Black Adam\”

actor Dwayne Johnson, The rockheadlines a billboard packed with superheroes, and Warner Bros showcased their next blockbusters at the CinemaConwhile Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” graced the Las Vegas casino stage at the film industry gathering.

Johnson, the highest-grossing actor in Hollywood, made a surprise appearance at the event to promote his next DC movie Black Adamwhere Warner directors also confirmed that a sequel to batman by Robert Pattinson.

Other superhero sequels such as Shazam! Fury of the Gods Y Aquaman and the Lost Kingdomand the new independent film Flash.

Johnson described his character in Black Adam as a kind of ambiguous morality. “Heroes don’t kill people,” says an unseen villain, to which Black Adam replies, “Well, I do.”

Warner and Johnson are confident that Black Adamset to be released in October, be a big draw for its DC superhero movie universe, which has grossed billions of dollars but still falls short of rival record-breaking Marvel movies like Avengers: End Game.

Johnson surprised attendees by pretending to speak from Hawaii in a video, then suddenly appearing in a room at Caesars Palace.

Beyond the dominant superhero lineup, Baz Luhrmann took the stage to talk about “Elvis,” which opens in June and stars Austin Butler as Elvis Presley and Tom Hanks as his manager.

He described it not so much as a biopic, but more as the history of “America in the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s”.

“At the center of the culture, for the good, the bad and the ugly, is the figure of Elvis Presley,” Luhrmann said, playing into the trend by referring to the music icon as “the original superhero.”

The first images of wonkastarring Timothee Chalamet as Roald Dahl’s chocolatier in his life before he opened the factory, and Don’t Worry Darling by Olivia Wilde, due out in September, a thriller inspired by movies like The Truman Show and inception.

Never-before-seen footage of legend David Bowie was also unveiled Tuesday at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, as a preview of an alternate piece about the late musician that is also narrated by him.

Moonage Daydream will premiere next month at the Cannes festival before hitting theaters in September. It is the first film about the artist approved by his parents, who gave director Brett Morgen access to thousands of hours of interviews.

The film will be released in the United States by Neon, which also previewed clips of “Crimes of the Future,” a horror film directed by David Croneberg (“Crash”) and starring Kristen Stewart, Viggo Mortensen and Lea Seydoux, to be released in June.

CinemaCon started on Monday and runs through today.