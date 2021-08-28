Dwayne Johnson, the surprise to a tour bus full of fans (VIDEO)

Dwayne Johnson he knows how to take his fans and is certainly capable of fulfilling some of their wildest wishes. Over the course of the day last Saturday, The Rock drove out of the house and noticed a tour bus full of people. So, he decided to surprise them.

As you can see through the video posted by the actor himself on his Instagram profile, Dwayne Johnson wanted to surprise people on a tourist bus that ran around his neighborhood. In the video, the actor tells: “Today we do something fun. I noticed this tourist bus that always goes around my neighborhood”. Then, looking out the window and addressing the people on the tour bus, Dwayne Johnson asked: “Hey, guys, how are you? Do you know where I can find The Rock?”.

Immediate shouts of excitement from the people sitting inside the tourist bus, who went out of their way to take their smartphones and make this moment indelible, to the point of prompting the actor to say: “Don’t worry, I’ll wait!”. Before leaving, Dwayne Johnson concluded by saying: “Have fun. I love you too!”.

Finally, turning to his smartphone, the protagonist of Jungle Cruise said: “Well it’s a great way to start my Saturday!”. In the caption accompanying the video, Dwayne Johnson said: “Hey, guys, do you know where I can find The Rock? I like to get in my car and surprise people on tour buses. It’s one of the best things about my job – making someone happy.”.

It is not the first time that Dwayne Johnson expresses such ideas and feelings. During the fourth edition of the Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards, the actor received the Trailblazer Award and, through a video message in which he expressed his support for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, said: “I want to remind you that those who have been blessed to find themselves in a position where they can do good, must never forget to create such moments and occasions. Our power is just that! No matter the amount you have in your bank account. or what car you drive. This is nonsense. What matters is how you make others feel! “.