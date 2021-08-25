News

Dwayne Johnson | the surprise to a tour bus full of fans

Dwayne Johnson, the surprise to a tour bus full of fans: “Do you know where I can find The Rock?” (Wednesday 25 August 2021) Dwayne Johnson caught a bus on the street tourist full of fans and asked them, ironically, if they knew where is it to be able to find The Rock Dwayne Johnson he knows how to take his fans and is certainly capable of fulfilling some of their wildest wishes. Over the course of last Saturday, The Rock he drove out of the house and noticed a bus tourist full of people. So, he decided to get them one surprise. As you can see through the video …Read on movieplayer

